Mariah’s, 6-4-3 to re-open this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After closing back in November, two popular restaurants in Bowling Green will open this week. 6-4-3 opens on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and next-door, Mariah’s will open on Thursday for lunch and dinner.

“We’re really excited to get everyone back in, 6-4-3 has a lot of regulars,” Taylor Whitaker, the general manager of 6-4-3, said.

The restaurants closed last fall to protect customers and staff from the virus. David Pinchuk said the business was also pretty slow, and with Mariah’s doubling as an event venue, the restaurant especially took a hit.

“People had money put out on banquets and deposits on weddings, and they needed concrete information,” Pinchuk said. The restaurant wasn’t always able to give that concrete information as state mandates relating to restaurants and the pandemic changed several times and was unpredictable.

“It was just frustrating for everyone,” Pinchuk said. However, management and staff have been preparing for a while to open things back up again. “The first step we did was deep clean,” Whitaker said.

On Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced restaurants and bars could now open at 60% capacity.

“We are lucky enough that both of our restaurants, Mariah’s and 6-4-2 are both large restaurants, so that makes it a lot easier to accomplish,” Pinchuk explained. He also mentioned every staff member at least has an appointment to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s really important for everyone to support local, I know that during the shutdowns, a lot of people haven’t got to go to work, and not everyone qualifies for the unemployment that Kentucky provides,” Whitaker said.

Mariah’s and 6-4-3 have been able to bring back most of their staff from before, but are currently hiring for open positions.

“The server’s the bartenders, the cooks, even down to the people that are making sure that our establishments are clean, it’s very important to come out here, have a great time but also know that your money is going to really good people that are in Bowling Green,” Whitaker explained.

6-4-3 will be open Tuesday-Sunday from now on for dinner starting at 4 p.m. On Sunday, the restaurant will serve brunch. The restaurants plan to open on Mondays again in the future, especially for football season.

Mariah’s will be open Tuesday-Sunday starting this Thursday for lunch and dinner, and brunch on Sunday.

Both restaurant also offers delivery through Mariah’s calling center.

