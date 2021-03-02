Advertisement

Nearly 600 Kentucky farm projects will share $5.9 million

Nathan Beavin rakes hay on his Meade County farm near Payneville, Ky. The rake behind the...
Nathan Beavin rakes hay on his Meade County farm near Payneville, Ky. The rake behind the tractor was purchased with his tobacco buyout money. (AP Photo/Patti Longmire)(PATTI LONGMIRE | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a total of $5.9 million in tobacco settlement funds will go to nearly 600 farm projects across Kentucky.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman says the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission selected 592 projects in 86 counties to receive the funding.

The statement says funding goes to projects that seek to protect water quality and prevent soil erosion. They include offering alternative water sources for livestock, grassed waterways and cover crops.

Beshear says along with helping the water and soil, the projects will help keep farms productive.

