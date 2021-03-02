Advertisement

New sound studio opens in Bowling Green

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky native Pharann Hoffman opened Bowling Green’s first Sound Healing Studio.

The Nightingale serves as a massage therapy practice, yoga, and sound healing studio. The studio’s focus is on alignment both physically and mentally.

Sound and Vibration work is at the heart of all their practices and classes offered at The Nightingale. Pharann says people have been using sound and vibration for meditation and spiritual practices since the beginning of time whether that’s a singing bowl, chanting a sacred mantra, or playing gongs to achieve altered states of consciousness.

“We have monthly sound bath events and other dance and guided movements classes as well,” said Pharann.

The movement and dance classes are taught by Trevor Edwards who offers a look at improvisation and guided study.

“Just getting our bodies moving in new ways to connect ourselves back to our breath and to our spirit,” said Edwards.

You can check out The Nightingale on Facebook or Instagram to join a yoga class, schedule a massage, or keep up with their events. They are located at 914 1/2 State St Downtown Bowling Green on the square. Or reach them directly by phone (270) 599-5113.

