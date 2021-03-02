Seasonable temps return with clouds increasing this Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Drier weather sticks around for this week with temperatures slowly warming up on Tuesday!

A cold start to the day with clouds slowly increasing this afternoon - otherwise mostly sunny and seasonable! (WBKO)

Flooding is still occurring through most of the region in rivers, creeks and streams as well as in valleys - so please stay on guard through the first half of this week. The flooding impact has been so significant because we are not in the growing season yet, so grasses and trees are not soaking up the water as much as they would during spring and summer months. Because of this, the soil is forced to hold more water, and with the amounts of moisture that came down in a short period of time, the soil couldn’t hold much of the water. DO NOT drive on flooded roadways because not only is difficult to determine the depth of the water, the current of the water could also be strong and in addition, the water could cause washouts of roads and also mudslides. Just a foot of moving water can lift most vehicles so please be cautious with traveling!

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with more sunshine, though Tuesday afternoon will have clouds increase into late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs going in the mid-to-upper 50s and west winds with abundant sunshine. Going into the end of the week into the weekend, we have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s and dry conditions. The dry and seasonable air is MUCH needed after the historical amounts of moisture we received over the weekend.

Looking ahead over the next two weeks in the region, we anticipate temperatures to be above normal and moisture chances to be near to above normal by the middle of March. The Climate Prediction Center also has the month of March with similar expectations in the forecast - so it appears that spring weather is here to stay for the majority of the month! As conditions and the forecast change in south-central Kentucky, stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. High 53. Low 33. Winds NE at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 61. Low 34. Winds W at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 59. Low 33. Winds N at 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 82 (2012)

Record Low Today: 6 (1980)

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 33

Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Sunset: 5:41 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Pollen Count: Low (3.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 70

Yesterday’s Low: 55

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.16″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (+0.02″)

Yearly Precip: 12.19″ (+4.48″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

