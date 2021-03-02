Severe weather preparedness - how to set up a weather radio
A weather radio is essential when it comes to being prepared before the storm!
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With severe weather season around the corner, it is vital that you are alerted when severe weather strikes. Even though the WBKO First Alert Weather app is a great tool, sometimes cellular service or Wifi could be out of service and leave you at risk of not being notified of a life-threatening warning.
In addition to the WBKO First Alert Weather app, the First Alert Weather Team also strongly recommends having a NOAA all hazards weather radio! It is easy to set up - we have a 14 minute tutorial showing you how to set up all of the functions of a Midland weather radio.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.