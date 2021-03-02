T. Marzetti donates Fancu robot to Warren County Area Technology Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - T. Marzetti Company, a manufacturer of specialty food products, is donating a Fanuc robot from its Horse Cave manufacturing facility to Warren County Area Technology Center. The donation will expand students’ knowledge of how to work with robots in a manufacturing and industrial capacity.

“At T. Marzetti Company, our purpose is to nourish growth in all we do. One way that we try to live that purpose is by nourishing growth in the communities where our employees live and work. We are proud to employ more than 600 team members in South Central Kentucky. We hope this donation supports local students as they continue to grow their skills for their future careers,” said Shannon Johnson, Horse Cave Plant Manager, T. Marzetti.

“This latest investment in the ATC demonstrates T. Marzetti’s commitment to education. In addition to being a strong regional employer, the company has found ways to expand their impact. We are proud to have T. Marzetti as one of our regional manufacturers and look forward to their continued success,” said Ron Bunch, President and CEO, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Warren County ATC plans to use the donated robot to enhance educational offerings and create additional opportunities for students. Juniors and seniors from the City of Bowling Green Public Schools, Warren County Public Schools, and Edmonson County High School are eligible to take courses at Warren County ATC, where teachers deliver numerous work-ready programs including industrial maintenance, machine tool, welding, automotive, carpentry and more.

“Our goal at the ATC is to spark interest and grow the knowledge of all students pursuing specialized trade careers. Hands-on experience correlates with their ability to succeed in the workforce after graduation. Having this Fanuc robot for students to develop their skills benefits not only the students, but also our business and manufacturing community. We greatly appreciate this donation from T. Marzetti and know that this investment in our youth is invaluable to their development,” said Chris Riggs, Principal, Warren County Area Technology Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.