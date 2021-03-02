The Mint Gaming Hall at KY Downs creates new jobs by adding restaurants, hotel

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last fall, Kentucky Downs rebranded forming The Mint Gaming Hall. However, construction on the facility is not yet complete, as two new restaurants and a bar will soon be open to guests.

“That’ll include a casual eatery, also a steakhouse and an update on the original main bar,” John Wholihan, the director of marketing for The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs, said.

The casual eatery, which will be called the ‘Corner Café' will take the place of the Lucky 7s Diner that has been at the entertainment hall for quite some time. The steakhouse, bar and casual eatery will all be in a centralized location in the north side of the building.

“It was in that plan that we started over a year ago to do this. So, it’s that last little bit for the main building. the existing building,” Wholihan said. “To get that up to speed, we’ll feel like we can catch up and take a breath, and then we’re on to some other expansions.”

The Mint Gaming Hall is estimating the new dining locations and bar area will be complete by next month. By adding new business, there are several jobs openings to be filled as soon as possible.

“We’re really excited about bringing these jobs,” Jeana Harper, the human resources manager at The Mint Gaming Hall, said. To quickly fill the positions, The Mint Gaming Hall is hosting a job fair every Tuesday at least through the month of March.

“We’re hosting job fairs right here on property in our bingo hall every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7p.m. We are hiring on the spot. You’ll have an interview, we ask you to come dressed to impress, bring your resume, anybody can come there’s no appointment necessary,” Harper explained.

It is recommended, but not mandatory to apply for the position you are seeking in advance. To view openings or apply you can click here.

13 News also sat down with the executive director of the Franklin Simpson Chamber of Commerce who said The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs is an important asset to the community when it comes to job creation.

“Currently, they employ over 300 people, and with the expansion that they’re doing, they will employ even more people in the very near future. That provides a payroll of over $5 million into our community,” Steve Thurmond said.

Thurmond said it was really important for Senate Bill 120, a bill to protect the use of historic horse racing machines in the state, to pass and get signed into law to keep The Mint Gaming Hall in business.

“When you consider that The Mint, or Kentucky Downs, had just made a huge investment for their expansion, the thought that bill might not pass could have been very critical to us,” Thurmond said. “Number one, the investment they had made number two, again, the jobs that we would have lost.”

The Mint Gaming Hall also helps the local economy in Simpson County by attracting tourists into the town, many from Tennessee. While visiting, it is likely they also visit other stores and restaurants in the area to take advantage of a lower tax rate.

“Take for example, the people who come from Tennessee. They have a nine and three quarter percent sales tax rate, and when they come to Kentucky, they’re paying six percent, nothing on groceries, nothing on prescriptions,” Thurmond explained.

The number of tourists coming through Simpson County is likely to expand in the near future as plans to build a hotel on Kentucky Downs’ property is in the works. It will be located right beside The Mint Gaming Hall, connecting to the building.

“The hotel would be what’s considered that next phase that we were getting at,” Wholihan said. The project will start later on in the spring or early summer time, and is estimated to be complete by the end of the year, having just more than 120 rooms and suites.

