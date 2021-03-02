Advertisement

The Monroe County Health Department releases breakdown of COVID stats

Monroe County Health Department
Monroe County Health Department(Monroe County Health Department)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST
MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, March 2nd.

County COVID breakdown:

Total Cases: 1,241

Total Recovered: 1,197

Total Active: 6

Total Deaths: 38

For more information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

