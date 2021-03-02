Advertisement

Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton advisor, has died

Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died...
Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died at the age of 85.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Vernon Jordan, who rose from humble beginnings in the segregated South to become a champion of civil rights before reinventing himself as a Washington insider and corporate influencer, has died, according to a statement from his daughter. He was 85.

Jordan’s daughter, Vickee Jordan Adams, released the statement Tuesday to CBS News.

“My father passed away last night around 10p surrounded by loved ones his wife and daughter by his side,” she said.

After stints as field secretary for the Georgia NAACP and executive director of the United Negro College Fund, he became head of the National Urban League, becoming the face of black America’s modern struggle for jobs and justice for more than a decade. He was nearly killed by a racist’s bullet in 1980 before transitioning to business and politics.

His friendship with Bill Clinton took them both to the White House. Jordan was an unofficial Clinton aide, drawing him into controversy during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
Glasgow water rescue Sunday evening.
Police: Glasgow driver floats downstream, grabs hold of tree and rescued
Police say they need to talk to the man in the photos
Theft from Kentucky Downs
BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
BG woman’s backyard and basement flooded
Randy Darrell Peay
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for Randy Darrell Peay

Latest News

In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
LIVE: FBI chief faces questions about extremism, Capitol riot
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in...
US sets sanctions over Russia opposition leader’s poisoning
It's not something you see every day. A kangaroo is loose in Winfield, Ala., on Tuesday.
Kangaroo on the loose in Alabama
The future of the Texas energy grid
The future of the Texas energy grid
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine