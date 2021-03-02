Advertisement

Warren County Emergency Management says think twice when trying to cross flooded or high water areas

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With significant amounts of rain across the region, impassable and high water areas became too common over the weekend.

Although we may be familiar with the phrase, ‘turn around don’t drown,’ Warren County Emergency Management officials said they responded to several water rescues.

The Director of Emergency Management, Ronnie Pearson, said the rainfall from Sunday created hazardous conditions in the city and in the county, including flooded streets and county roads.

He said when they respond to water rescues during hazardous conditions it creates a safety hazard, to both the person in the vehicle and the responders who have to help. He urges people to always have a ‘plan b’ or to think twice before endangering their life or someone else’s.

“The creeks and streams and rivers will probably continue to rise for the next three or four days. So we urge the public to use caution while they’re out. But don’t drive through standing water turn around, don’t drown. Again, it’s a risk to themselves, their family, and our responders that have to go out and do those rescues. So you don’t have to do it take an alternate route, find a detour.”

Pearson also says to avoid areas you know for a fact are bound to get flooded and always be prepared and have a plan.

