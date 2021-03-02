Warren County Public Schools to remain virtual learning Tuesday
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools announced Monday that despite plans to return to in-person learning tomorrow, March 2nd, they would be having a distance learning day.
The school district attributing the cancelation to the inclement weather that came through the area Sunday.
The rain fall has created high water and flooding on several roadways across the county.
