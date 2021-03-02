Warren County Public Schools to remain virtual learning Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools announced Monday that despite plans to return to in-person learning tomorrow, March 2nd, they would be having a distance learning day.

Warren County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 due to more than a dozen flooded roads & rising floodwaters in several areas. All in-person students will participate in Distance Learning with no changes to our Virtual Academy. pic.twitter.com/PNyRabNuO2 — Warren Co Schools (@WarrenCoSchools) March 2, 2021

The school district attributing the cancelation to the inclement weather that came through the area Sunday.

The rain fall has created high water and flooding on several roadways across the county.

