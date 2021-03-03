Active warrant leads to a drug arrest in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man is arrested on drug charges after police went to his house in reference to an active warrant for his arrest.

Cave City police say on February 27, 2021 Daryl L. England asked if he could get a shirt from his bedroom. Officers followed England to his room due to the warrant and say they saw a clear baggie on the nightstand with suspected methamphetamine inside. Police also found a green methamphetamine smoking device and three clear pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue in a trash can. Police say England claimed ownership of all the items.

England was arrested for his warrant and also charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia.

England was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

