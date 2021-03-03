Barren County family deals with aftermath of excessive rain after their driveway collapses

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Floodwaters got a little too close for comfort for one Barren County family this weekend.

Linda Robertson’s home on Happy Hollow Road was affected by the excessive amounts of rain on Sunday, she said when she stepped outside they found that their driveway had collapsed.

Robertson’s granddaughter, Heather Staples said, “there’s not much you can say it’s sad, it really is. We can’t get out we can’t get to work emergency response if something happens they can’t get here.”

Robertson says she’s been living in that home for the past two decades and says nothing like this had ever happened before.

“It’s just one of them things. We’ll get it fixed one way or the other,” said Robertson.

Kaleb Hardin, Linda’s grandson says he went out to visit family on Sunday and left the driveway like normal, but when he came back, “at 7:30 at night, I got a phone call saying that a driveway was gone, 7:38 ish and I come down here to look at it. It was gone. It’s just bad, it sucks, nothing we can do about it right now.”

“If we’d have been on it when it washed out, we’d be would be gone,” said Staples.

Robertson is grateful for the support and says, “I’ve had a lot of friends, that’s called me, you know, asked if I needed anything. I have a lot of good friends”

Officials with emergency management and the Barren County Road Department are looking into what can be done to help this family.

