Advertisement

Barton 1792 Distillery begins to fill new storage warehouse

The Barton 1792 Distillery is located in Bardstown. (Photo from http://www.1792distillery.com/)
The Barton 1792 Distillery is located in Bardstown. (Photo from http://www.1792distillery.com/)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - The Barton 1792 Distillery in Kentucky has started filling the first new storage warehouse to be built on its site in over 50 years.

The bourbon producer says the first barrels of whiskey were rolled into Warehouse 33 last week.

The facility was built behind the Bardstown distillery as part of a $25 million warehouse investment.

The warehouse is the first to be built on the site since 1963. It will be joined by two more warehouses that are currently under construction and expected to be completed by this summer and fall.

The expansion will increase barrel storage capacity by 25%. It’s part of a broad expansion of Kentucky’s bourbon sector.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Multi-vehicle wreck at Veterans Memorial and Gordon Avenue
Seven people transported to hospital after five vehicle wreck involving EMS in BG
Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
Russellville PD need help identifying the individuals in this photo
Russellville Police Department needing assistance in identifying individuals
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
KY COVID-19
Gov. Beshear reports 1,080 new COVID-19 cases, lowest positivity rate since October

Latest News

Flava Poore of Glasgow
Multiple drugs found on Glasgow man
Rex Wayne Stinson Jr. is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.
Glasgow man arrested for allegedly exchanging pictures with a minor
Kaley LIVE at The Dog Pound on 810 Sanders Street
Shop Local: The Dog Pound in Cave City
Good News: Emma Robison 2021 State Champion Kentucky Poetry Out Loud
Good News: Emma Robison 2021 State Champion Kentucky Poetry Out Loud