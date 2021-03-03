Advertisement

Bill allowing extra year of school clears Kentucky Senate

Warren County Schools
Warren County Schools(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky students could apply for an extra year to retake courses under a bill passed by the state Senate.

The measure is a response to pandemic-related disruptions on schools that resulted in widespread use of virtual instruction.

The measure cleared the Senate on Tuesday and now goes to the House. It would allow requests that K-12 students be given a “supplemental school year” to retake or supplement courses or grade levels.

The decision whether to give students the supplemental year would be left up to local school boards. But the decision would have to apply uniformly for all requests.

