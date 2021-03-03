Black History Month | Trailblazers: Jamale Carothers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News celebrated Black History Month by highlighting influential leaders.

Jamale Carothers is a name many in Bowling Green recognize from a football standout to a Naval Academy student.

This year, Carothers joined three other community leaders in the Annual Trailblazer Ceremony recognizing his military obligation.

Carothers spoke on how he felt being recognized as an influential leader in the community.

“I’m grateful to be a trailblazer and I just want everybody to know that if you have a goal out there, don’t, don’t discourage yourself, chase it by any means and continue to regardless,” he said. “I feel like I’m, I’m living proof of it coming from Bowling Green, Kentucky.”

“I just thought about all the people who have helped me along the way. I mean, I’ve never sat down and had the time to think about it this far. But I mean, at that moment, I just thought about other people’s lives like impact, doing what I’m doing and the trail I’m on now. Hopefully, others can follow,” said Carothers.

His high school football career with the Bowling Green Purples was highlighted by many accolades; among them Mr. Football. In 2016, Carothers committed to the Navy and then had to be accepted into the Naval Academy that has a selective rate acceptance of 9%, but Carothers also had to meet other qualifications.

“When I first got to high school, I had no clue about really what the Navy was about or anything about the Naval Academy. It actually just stumbled upon me. When I was in high school a recruiter came to Bowling Green High School and he sat down with me and my football coach and talked to me about the things that they had to offer,” said Carothers.

He also adds, he would not change anything he’s experienced thus far.

“I definitely wouldn’t and it’s life-changing. I feel like everything I’ve gone through thus far, and I feel like I became a man here. So I definitely don’t regret it.”

As for life after the Navy, Carothers is considering venturing into the NFL but if that doesn’t pan out, he has considered becoming an officer in the Navy.

The full interview with Jamale Carothers will air on Midday Live on March 4.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.