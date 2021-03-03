Police: Bowling Green massage therapist arrested on rape charge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Bowling Green Police arrested Christopher A. Lindsey of Bowling Green, after allegedly having non-consensual sex with a client he was giving a massage.

According to police, a female reported Lindsey raped her during a massage at a salon and spa located at 1044 Chestnut Street. The victim said she had received several paid massages from Lindsey prior.

Police say Lindsey admitted to having non-consensual sex with a client he was giving a massage.

Lindsey was charged with Rape, 1st degree, and sodom, 1st degree and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

