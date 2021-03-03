Bowling Green recognized nationally for economic development for eighth consecutive year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has been recognized as one of the nation’s top areas for attracting corporate facility investment for the eighth consecutive year. The ranking is based on the number of projects won. Bowling Green ranked sixth for high-performing metros among communities with populations less than 200,000.

“The Chamber’s success in economic development over the last few years has been vital to the growth in South Central Kentucky,” said Chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch. “Economic development is truly a team sport. We would not be able to realize this level of success in our community without the support of our state and local government officials, utility partners, and business community. We are grateful for their tremendous partnership and look forward to continued success!”

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce says they helped the state earn its Top Three Ranking by Projects Per Capita with announcements totaling $331.3M in capital investment in expansion and new attraction business projects which created 336 new jobs during the pandemic.

The chamber says Bowling Green was also home to three of the largest projects in Kentucky, including Crown Cork and Seal which was the largest investment of any manufacturing project in the state according to ThinkKentucky.com.

“Bowling Green continues to be nationally recognized by publications like Site Selection magazine, and we are truly grateful for the recognition that our community is receiving,” said Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott. “The success in our region would not be possible without the collaboration and forethought of the Chamber, Fiscal Court, and the City of Bowling Green. I want to thank everyone involved in the success of our community, both now and in the future.”

“We are grateful for the continued support we receive from the community that allows us to be successful and to receive acknowledgments such as this ranking by Site Selection,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “The national recognition we receive is a testament of the incredible work being done across our community to make Warren County a better place to live and work.”

