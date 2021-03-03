Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Feed the Force event

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Every year Crime Stoppers hosts its Eye Opener breakfast at the Sloan Convention Center as a fundraiser for the program that brings together the public, the media, and the police in the fight against crime.

They changed it up this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Feed the Force took place Wednesday. The event included food trucks from area restaurants. Law enforcement and Crime Stoppers sponsors were provided with a free meal.

”This event is to raise money for the SOKY Crime Stoppers organization and the money that is raised goes towards tip rewards for anonymous tips that lead to arrests for crimes,” said Beth McIvor, chair of the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers board.

Crime Stoppers is a community program that allows people to provide anonymous information about criminal activity. South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers has paid out more than $135,000 in rewards for tips.

