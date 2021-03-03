Dragons and Lady Dragons dominate in wins over Christian County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Both Warren Central’s Boys and Girls teams came away with dominating wins over Christian County.

The Lady Dragons led by Saniyah Shelton defeated the Lady Colonels 66-50. Shelton led all scorers with 28 points.

The Lady Dragons improve to 7-6 on the year.

For the Boys, Jace Carver finished with 17 as Coach Unseld’s team got a dominating 82-41 victory at home.

Central gets their fifth win of the season with just three regular-season games remaining.

