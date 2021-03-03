Glasgow man arrested for allegedly exchanging pictures with a minor

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police received information from the New York State Police that a man in Glasgow had been sending and receiving sexually explicit images through social media sites to and from a 12 year old child that lived in New York.

While executing a search warrant officers retrieved a number of electronic devices.

Rex Wayne Stinson Jr. was arrested and charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor (attempt).

Stinson is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

