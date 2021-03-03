Gorgeous Weather Continues Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WONDERFUL! Expect lots of sunshine again Thursday with mild readings once again before a cooldown happens Friday.

Expect fair skies through Thursday evening, with Thursday afternoon highs topping out in the low 60s once again. A weak cold front slips through the region Thursday night, spreading a few clouds into the region Friday. We will remain dry, however. Top temps drop into the low 50s Friday as a northeast wind takes over.

The first weekend of March looks good overall! Saturday will be cool as highs struggle to reach 50, but a big warming trend gets underway Sunday. Expect afternoon highs to climb from the mid 50s Sunday afternoon into the mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Our next chance for rain - and it’s a slim one - shows up Wednesday afternoon.

Flooding is still occurring through most of the region in rivers, creeks and streams as well as in valleys - so please stay on guard through the next couple of days. DO NOT drive on flooded roadways because not only is difficult to determine the depth of the water, the current of the water could also be strong and in addition, the water could cause washouts of roads and also mudslides. Just a foot of moving water can lift most vehicles so please be cautious with traveling!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunny and mild. High 61, Low 31, winds NE-7

FRIDAY: Clouds with some sun. Cooler. High 53, Low 30, winds NE-9

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 50, Low 29, winds N-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 62

Today’s Low: 28

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 80 (1976)

Record Low: 1 (1980)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0,16″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 11.72″ (+4.21″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:42 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen Count: Low (4.3 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.