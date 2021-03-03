Judge rules in Beshear’s favor in lawsuit over laws limiting governor’s powers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge ruled in favor of Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday in the lawsuit filed by Beshear over laws regarding the governor’s executive powers.

(Read the ruling below)

The governor filed the lawsuit last month after the legislature overrode his vetoes on three bills.

House Bill 1 would allow schools and businesses to stay open, as long as they’re following health guidelines. Senate Bills 1 and 2 seek to limit the governor’s emergency orders and regulations to 30 days unless the legislature extends them.

The decision by the judge puts a restraining order in place against HB 1, SB 1 and SB 2.

