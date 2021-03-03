Advertisement

Kentucky seeking federal help as floodwaters cause damage

Ky. Governor Andy Beshear
Ky. Governor Andy Beshear(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking federal assistance after heavy rains soaked Kentucky and left massive flooding around the state.

Beshear said Tuesday that parts of some cities are underwater in eastern Kentucky. Aerial drone photographs showed numerous cars and other vehicles submerged in some areas, and dark floodwaters swirling through the streets of some communities.

Floodwaters were receding in many parts of Kentucky on Tuesday, though problems remained. State officials say the Kentucky River in Breathitt County was putting pressure on an earthen dam there. That forced local officials to call for the evacuation of about 1,000 residents in the area.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
Multi-vehicle wreck at Veterans Memorial and Gordon Avenue
Seven people transported to hospital after five vehicle wreck involving EMS in BG
Glasgow water rescue Sunday evening.
Police: Glasgow driver floats downstream, grabs hold of tree and rescued
Randy Darrell Peay
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for Randy Darrell Peay
Police say they need to talk to the man in the photos
Theft from Kentucky Downs

Latest News

Warren County Schools
Bill allowing extra year of school clears Kentucky Senate
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers
Barren River District Health Department confirms 27,744 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Bill seeks to limit Governor Beshear’s ability to fill Senate seat
Mariah's
Mariah’s, 6-4-3 to re-open this week