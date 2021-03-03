Man transported to hospital after water rescue in Hart County

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - First responders are currently on the scene of a water rescue in Hart County where one person was taken to the hospital.

According to the Hart County Emergency Management Director, crews responded to the scene of a water rescue on Highway 218.

Officials say a man was rescued from the water and is being flown to a hospital in Louisville. His condition is unknown at this time.

The Barren County Dive Team has been called to the scene and members are working to determine if there is anyone else in the water.

