March is Red Cross Month! Find out all the ways Red Cross helps those in need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More than just a blood donation.

“Red Cross month is every March, it’s actually an annual tradition since 1943,” said Board Chair for the SOKY Chapter of Red Cross, Jacqueline Rowe.

This March 13 News is kicking off Red Cross Month!

“The purpose of Red Cross month is to celebrate our mission, which is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies and to also celebrate all of our amazing volunteers really all over the world,” said Rowe.

From 1881 to today, Clara Barton's vision has remained the driving force for our lifesaving mission. We celebrate #RedCrossMonth with a look at how it started to how it's going. #ThenandNow pic.twitter.com/QNkB4G9cOE — American Red Cross (@RedCross) March 1, 2021

The Red Cross is most notably known for blood donations--but they do so much more.

“A lot of times when people hear American Red Cross they think about our blood services, donating blood, and the blood that we provide to those who need it most,” said Rowe.

Rowe says the Red Cross also provides assistance for anyone dealing with a natural disaster or a house fire, among many ways the agency helps get people back on their feet.

“Disaster Relief is also a big part of what we do, a lot of our local responses to home fires. And you know, people it’s their darkest day they’ve lost everything they have and the Red Cross is one of the first organizations on the scene,” said Rowe. “Services to the armed forces is something a lot of people don’t know that the Red Cross handles, so we handle emergency communications globally for the military, and providing emergency messages for families and getting those where they need to go.”

“And then another big piece of what the Red Cross does is our training program. So lifeguarding babysitting courses, CPR, first aid, defibrillator training, that’s really important,” said Rowe.

Rowe says 90 cents of every dollar raised by the Red Cross goes directly to services they provide.

If you or someone you know has been recently impacted by a natural disaster or flooding, like much of what South Central Kentucky has experienced in the past week. You can call the South Central Kentucky chapter of the American Red Cross at 270-781-7377.

13 News will be celebrating Red Cross month with stories that highlight the reason for giving back during this month of March.

