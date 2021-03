GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested after Glasgow Police responded to a complaint on Liberty Street.

Officers made contact with Flava Poore and could smell marijuana on him. They also located methamphetamine, marijuana, and two pills of ecstasy on Poore.

Poore was arrested and charged with drug possession and paraphernalia charges.

