Advertisement

Not guilty plea entered for 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility

Raymond Keown
Raymond Keown(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Raymond Keown and his attorney Alan Simpson virtually appeared in Judge John Brown’s courtroom and entered a not guilty plea.

87-year-old Keown is charged with rape 1st degree. Police say the victim was incapable of consent and was injured during the assault.

Judge Brown set the preliminary hearing date for March 19th at 9 am.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle wreck at Veterans Memorial and Gordon Avenue
Seven people transported to hospital after five vehicle wreck involving EMS in BG
Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
Russellville PD need help identifying the individuals in this photo
Russellville Police Department needing assistance in identifying individuals
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
KY COVID-19
Gov. Beshear reports 1,080 new COVID-19 cases, lowest positivity rate since October

Latest News

Bowling Green recognized nationally for economic development for eighth consecutive year
The Barton 1792 Distillery is located in Bardstown. (Photo from http://www.1792distillery.com/)
Barton 1792 Distillery begins to fill new storage warehouse
Flava Poore of Glasgow
Multiple drugs found on Glasgow man
Rex Wayne Stinson Jr. is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.
Glasgow man arrested for allegedly exchanging pictures with a minor