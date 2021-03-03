Not guilty plea entered for 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Raymond Keown and his attorney Alan Simpson virtually appeared in Judge John Brown’s courtroom and entered a not guilty plea.

87-year-old Keown is charged with rape 1st degree. Police say the victim was incapable of consent and was injured during the assault.

Judge Brown set the preliminary hearing date for March 19th at 9 am.

