Advertisement

Report: Virus cases in nursing homes drop 82%

By Digital Content Center
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report states the number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes have dropped significantly.

The American Healthcare Association and the National Center for Assisted Living reported cases dropped to their lowest level since the government started tracking weekly cases in nursing homes in May 2020.

The National Center for Assisted Living represents 14,000 nursing homes throughout the U.S.

The report stated nursing homes have seen an 82% drop in new cases compared to last year’s highest peak in December. Only 6,077 virus cases were reported on February 7, compared to the 33,273 cases reported on December 20.

Virus-related deaths are also on the decline according to the report. Nursing homes have seen 63% decline in virus deaths since December.

Officials say vaccination efforts in nursing homes and long-care facilitates are responsible for the decline.

The American Healthcare Association and the National Center for Assisted Living announced last week their goal to get 75% of nursing home staff vaccinated by June 30.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle wreck at Veterans Memorial and Gordon Avenue
Seven people transported to hospital after five vehicle wreck involving EMS in BG
Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
Russellville PD need help identifying the individuals in this photo
Russellville Police Department needing assistance in identifying individuals
Driveway collapses after the rainfall on Sunday in Barren County
Barren County family deals with aftermath of excessive rain after their driveway collapses
Warren County Schools
Bill allowing extra year of school clears Kentucky Senate

Latest News

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings, a Texas-based dine-in theater chain, says it filed for...
Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas files for bankruptcy, seeks buyer
Choose 2 Lose Competition hosted by D1 Bowling Green
Choose 2 Lose Competition hosted by D1 Bowling Green
Secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke about the weak state of democracy across the world,...
Secretary of State Blinken: Democracy under attack
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on vaccine
Not guilty plea entered for 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility
Not guilty plea entered for 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility