Residents trapped at home after neighborhood floods in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A Warren County subdivision is still flooded days after facing heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Currently at the Weatherstone subdivision in Warren County. The road is currently impassable due to flooding. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/2o9x9j0vtm — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) March 3, 2021

“I started seeing the water coming in Sunday once I got home around 7 p.m. then Monday morning when I woke up and had to work I saw that the entrance to the Weatherstone subdivision was completely inundated with water no one could get in or out,” said Brandon Peay, resident.

Weatherstone’s subdivision entrance is currently impassable due to high water levels as of Wednesday. Peay added that the water was almost waist-deep Tuesday.

“Yesterday when I got home I saw a gentleman put on a pair of waterproof overalls and actually waded through the entrance of the subdivision. He parked his jeep and I watched him walk to his home and it was about I would say waist-deep,” Peay added.

Peay also said most residents are trapped in their homes, but several members of the community have reached out to help.

“It is nice, I enjoy helping people as well but it’s nice to know that people are wanting to go out of their way to help those that have been affected by the flood,” added Peay.

Peay said his friends and family have been assisting him so he can go to work until the water levels go down.

“I am very blessed to have a support group of friends and family that are able to pick me up and take me to my work but some of the people that live very far back in the subdivision I have seen where they aren’t even able to get out and get groceries,” said Peay.

13 News talked with the developer for the neighborhood who said, “The neighborhood stormwater system performed as designed and was approved by the county. However, the amount of rainfall exceeded the system’s design and residents will have to wait for water levels to go down. Once the floodwaters recede the cleanup process will begin,” said John Crabbe, of Crabbe Homes.

