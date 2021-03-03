Shop local at The Dog Pound in Cave City

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Dog Pound in Cave City serves up unique style hotdogs.

“The Mac Russell has a jumbo angus beef hot dog, it has nacho mac and cheese, and bacon, and a little bit of mustard ties it all together,” said Jack Rickett, the owner.

Each hotdog has its own special name playing off different breeds of dogs.

However, this fun welcoming joint has much more than mouthwatering hot dogs, from the moment you step in to The Dog Pound feel just like family.

“When you come in our place, you know you hear it a lot you are family. We have more in common than we differ and you just have to take the time to know one another,” said Rickett.

They also have a “pay it forward” wall where customers come in pay for a meal for the next customer that comes in.

The Dog Pound is located in Cave City on 810 Sanders Street.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.