Advertisement

‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her tune “Jolene” is the just right one for getting her COVID-19 vaccine.

“I even changed one of my songs to fit the occasion. It goes, ‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate,’” the actor, singer and humanitarian sang in a social media post on Tuesday, just before receiving her shot.

The Grammy-winning legend turned 75 this year. In 2020, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for coronavirus research.

Parton had earlier told The Associated Press that she was going to wait until it became more widely available because she didn’t want to look like she was jumping the line.

Parton wore a purple shirt with shoulder cutouts just for the occasion and a matching purple mask. She put on a typical show, laughing, cracking jokes with the doctor and making sure her hair was looking good.

“That didn’t hurt. Just stung a little bit,” she said afterward. Then she smiled at the camera saying, “I did it! I did it!”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
Multi-vehicle wreck at Veterans Memorial and Gordon Avenue
Seven people transported to hospital after five vehicle wreck involving EMS in BG
Glasgow water rescue Sunday evening.
Police: Glasgow driver floats downstream, grabs hold of tree and rescued
Randy Darrell Peay
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for Randy Darrell Peay
Police say they need to talk to the man in the photos
Theft from Kentucky Downs

Latest News

Ky. Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky seeking federal help as floodwaters cause damage
Warren County Schools
Bill allowing extra year of school clears Kentucky Senate
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US
Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her...
Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers
Barren River District Health Department confirms 27,744 cases of COVID-19 in the district