3 Degree Guarantee charity for March: Kentucky Kids on the Block

South Central Bank chooses charities in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
By Ethan Emery and Marisa Williams
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of March, South Central Bank chose Kentucky Kids on the for the 3 Degree Guarantee charity that would receive $25 for each correct forecast within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky. The Executive Director, Ashley Reynolds, talks about the charity!

Kentucky Kids on the Block
