Another sunny and warm Thursday before a weekend cool down!

We stay dry, but temperatures will fall in the 50s for the start of the weekend
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though we are still experiencing impacts from the flooding due to Sunday’s heavy rainfall, Mother Nature has delivered us quiet and beautiful weather for the majority of this week! Thursday is no different!

A warm day calls for a cool treat like an iced coffee, right?
Expect fair skies through Thursday evening, with Thursday afternoon highs topping out in the low 60s once again. A weak cold front slips through the region Thursday night, spreading a few clouds into the region Friday. We will remain dry, however. Top temps drop into the low 50s Friday as a northeast wind takes over.

The first weekend of March looks good overall! Saturday will be cool as highs struggle to reach 50, but a big warming trend gets underway Sunday. Expect afternoon highs to climb from the mid 50s Sunday afternoon into the mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Our next chance for rain - and it’s a slim one - shows up Wednesday afternoon. Better moisture chances arrive as we slip into the end of next week, but temperatures remain seasonable.

Flooding is still occurring through most of the region in rivers, creeks and streams as well as in valleys - so please stay on guard through the next couple of days. DO NOT drive on flooded roadways because not only is difficult to determine the depth of the water, the current of the water could also be strong and in addition, the water could cause washouts of roads and also mudslides. Just a foot of moving water can lift most vehicles so please be cautious with traveling!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 63. Low 31. Winds N at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler. High 53. Low 30. Winds NE at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. High 50. Low 31. Winds N at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 82 (1976)

Record Low Today: 0 (1960)

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 34

Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.

Sunset: 5:43 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 2 / Small Particulate Matter: 39)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Low (4.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 62

Yesterday’s Low: 28

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 12.19″ (+4.21″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

