BBB Warns: Fraud Alert – Unemployment Claims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Better Business Bureau serving Louisville, Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky has received multiple reports of fraudulent unemployment claims. People have received notices from either their state unemployment benefits office or employers regarding applications for unemployment benefits, despite the fact the individuals never applied for the benefits. Scammers, taking advantage of the ongoing pandemic and the resulting increase in unemployment rates, are stealing consumers’ identities to file fraudulent claims.

If you have received a notice regarding an unemployment benefits application and you have not filed for benefits, take the following action steps to safeguard your identity, finances, and credit:

Report the fraud to your local Office of Unemployment (OUI). You can find your local office by clicking If you speak with an individual at your local OUI, keep a record of that person’s name and when you spoke. You can find your local office by clicking here If you speak with an individual at your local OUI, keep a record of that person’s name and when you spoke.

Report the fraud to your employer. Keep a record of whom you speak with and when.

Report the fraud to the IRS. You can find the appropriate form by clicking You can find the appropriate form by clicking here

File a police report with your local police department. Obtain a copy of the report so you can provide it to credit agencies. You can find more information on the major credit reporting agencies and request your free reports at Obtain a copy of the report so you can provide it to credit agencies. You can find more information on the major credit reporting agencies and request your free reports at annualcreditreport.com

Report the fraud to the FTC. You can do so by clicking You can do so by clicking here . When you file with the FTC, you can place a free one-year fraud alert on your credit, as well as a credit freeze on your credit report (this makes it difficult for identity thieves to open new accounts in your name).

Change passwords on your email, bank, and other personal accounts. Alert your bank and credit card companies that you have been the victim of identity theft and ask that they put a fraud alert on your account(s).

If you receive benefits you did not apply for, report this activity to your local OUI. Do not respond to any emails, calls, or text messages instructing you to wire/send money or put money on gift cards.

