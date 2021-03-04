Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce planning Annual Celebration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There is a lot to celebrate as we hope the end of this pandemic is near. With vaccines rolling out and restrictions slightly easing, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is focusing on the positive.

It will host its 86th Annual Celebration on March 18 at Sloan Convention Center. Registration, cocktail and food stations will open at 5:00 p.m. and the program starts at 5:45 p.m.

The keynote speaker, presented by Bowling Green Metalforming, will be Stephen M.R. Covey. The Chamber says Covey will cover topics including leadership styles, navigating difficult situations and inspiring your workforce.

The program will also include the Chamber’s annual Year-In-Review and the swearing-in of new chairman Chris Thorn of Graves Gilbert Clinic.

COVID guidelines and protocols will be in place. For those that cannot attendee in person or do not feel comfortable, the program will be livestreamed.

To purchase tickets, go here or call 270-901-4608.

