BRDHD: Someone impersonating health dept. to schedule appointments

The Barren River District Health Department warns the public of a scam going around.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department is warning the public of a scam going around.

According to the health department, there is a person(s) pretending to be with the health department and is requesting personal information in order to ‘schedule appointments.’

Officials with the health department say if you receive a call like this to contact your local police department.

The Barren River District Health Department says they will never request your social security number or financial information over the phone. The only information collected by the health department is your name and phone number to schedule an appointment.

