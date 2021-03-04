BRDHD: Someone impersonating health dept. to schedule appointments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department is warning the public of a scam going around.

According to the health department, there is a person(s) pretending to be with the health department and is requesting personal information in order to ‘schedule appointments.’

Officials with the health department say if you receive a call like this to contact your local police department.

The Barren River District Health Department says they will never request your social security number or financial information over the phone. The only information collected by the health department is your name and phone number to schedule an appointment.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: there is a person(s) impersonating BRDHD making phone calls & requesting personal information for appointment scheduling. If you receive a phone call of this nature, please inform the local police department. — Barren River Health (@BarrenRiverHD) March 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.