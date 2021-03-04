Charter communications announce initiative to expand broadband internet in Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Charter communications announced plans today to deliver high-speed internet to over 31,700 Kentucky homes and small businesses

As part of this effort, more than $158 million will be invested in Kentucky, which includes an expected private investment of at least $100 million by Charter and more than $58 million in support won by Charter in the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity (RDOF) auction.

The effort is part of the company’s recently announced expected investment of approximately $5 billion — offset by $1.2 billion in RDOF support — to expand Charter’s network to what the FCC estimates to be more than 1 million homes and small businesses in lower-density, mostly rural communities across 24 states that do not have access to broadband service.

The new initiative is in addition to Charter’s existing network expansion plans and builds upon the company’s long track record of expanding broadband access to unserved and underserved locations.

The FCC estimates that through this project alone, Charter will connect nearly 40% of the total RDOF locations won in Kentucky with quality, high-speed broadband.

The project will be one of the largest rural broadband expansion projects in the Commonwealth’s history.

In addition, 23 of the 37 counties where Charter received support are designated rural by the federal government, meaning the entire area of the county is considered rural.

Significant portions of rural Ohio, Powell, and Washington counties will be reached through this network extension.

The counties in and around Bowling Green where the charter was the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity auction winning bidder included Butler, Simpson, and Warren county.

