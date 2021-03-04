Community rallies around BG City employee after home was flooded

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over the past week, much of Kentucky has been inundated with severe flooding.

In South Central Kentucky, many experiencing water damage to homes and vehicles.

Some even trapped in their subdivision for days. For Bowling Green City employee, Moe Hillard, 2-feet of water destroyed much of her home.

“That first conversation with the insurance company and nothing’s going to be covered. Not the property itself, not the house,” said Moe Hillard.

Moe says damages are estimated around $30,000. A friend and fellow city employee created a GoFundMe to help Moe recover from this devastating loss--and the fundraiser has already raised 1000′s of dollars.

“I think the fact that in the first 24 hours we had raised almost $4,000 for Moe, from co workers and friends and people that might not even know Moe,” said Brad Schargorodski. “That heard about her story, is a wonderful thing.”

“I haven’t said thank you more often than I did yesterday, every time I pass somebody, thank you. I really appreciate for you being here. So it’s it’s been amazing, really to see how much they’re helping it feels like this is, it’s not as insurmountable as my brains telling me it was going to be,” said Hillard.

Helping a neighbor, during a time in need.

“Enough people come together, we can make a big difference,” said Schargorodski.

You can find Moe’s GoFundMe by clicking here.

