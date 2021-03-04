Advertisement

Cooldown Coming Friday

Not as Warm, but Nice Weather Continues into the Weekend!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was even better than Wednesday! We enjoyed another day with wall-to-wall sun and readings soaring into the 60s. But some chilly changes are on the way as we approach the weekend.

Some clouds roll in Friday, filtering out the sunshine to close out the week. Friday also looks cooler, as a northeast wind takes over. Instead of 60s, highs will only reach the low 50s. Expect a chilly but fair Friday night.

The first weekend of March looks good overall! Saturday stays cool as highs struggle to reach the low 50s once again, but a big warming trend gets underway Sunday. Afternoon highs climb from the mid 50s Sunday afternoon into the mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Our next chance for rain holds off until Thursday.. Rain chances look to persist into Friday. There is potential for heavy rain yet again late next week, but the system is a number of days out.

Flooding is still occurring through most of the region in rivers, creeks and streams as well as in valleys - so please stay on guard through the next couple of days. DO NOT drive on flooded roadways because not only is difficult to determine the depth of the water, the current of the water could also be strong and in addition, the water could cause washouts of roads and also mudslides. Just a foot of moving water can lift most vehicles so please be cautious with traveling!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Clouds with some sun. Cooler. High 53, Low 28, winds NE-9

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 52, Low 29, winds N-7

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. High 55, Low 31, winds E-4

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 82 (1976)

Record Low: 0 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0,16″ (-0.38″)

Yearly Precip: 12.19″ (+4.08″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:43 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 2 / Small Particulate Matter: 39)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Low (4.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

