Crime Stoppers: Nevander Tardy Murder

Crime Stoppers: Nevander Tardy Murder
Crime Stoppers: Nevander Tardy Murder(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green Police continue to investigate a homicide that took place on July 11, 2018.

Police say they responded to 2116 Rock Creek Drive for a report of a shooting at 10:37 p.m. that night. Officers arrived at the scene and found 27-year-old Nevander Tardy lying in the grass just to the right of this address. Tardy was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness told police he saw a man with a gun standing over Tardy, and that the man then ran off toward Jennings Drive. Throughout the investigation, numerous people have been interviewed, but a suspect has yet to be named.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their web site, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use Caller ID.

