Advertisement

Disney to close at least 60 stores in US, Canada

Disney is closing 60 stores in the US and Canada.
Disney is closing 60 stores in the US and Canada.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is closing at least 60 of its brick-and-mortar Disney Stores by the end of the year.

The Walt Disney Company said on Wednesday it is dramatically downsizing its chain of stores in North America by about 35%.

A large number of them around the world are also expected to close.

At its peak in 1999, there were nearly 800 Disney Stores globally. However, since then more people are shopping online, especially because of the pandemic.

Going forward, Disney says it plans to put a larger emphasis on e-commerce.

However, you’ll still see “Mickey Merchandise’ at its theme park stores, third-party retailers and “mini-stores” found inside businesses like Target.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD arrest Bowling Green man charged with rape
Police: Bowling Green massage therapist arrested on rape charge
Raymond Keown
Not guilty plea entered for 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility
Residents trapped at home after neighborhood floods in Warren County
Residents trapped at home after neighborhood floods in Warren County
Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
A man was rescued from high water in Hart County Wednesday afternoon.
Man transported to hospital after water rescue in Hart County

Latest News

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a...
Supreme Court raises bar for some immigrants to avoid deportation
Louisiana senators push back on pipeline shutdown
Louisiana senators push back on pipeline shutdown
Woman facing felony charges after taking goat and dying its coat blue and green.
Alabama woman charged with stealing goat, dying its coat
Capitol security increased amid possible threat
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol after plot warning