Gas range fire closes brewery in Clarksville

Blackhorse Pub and Brewery is closed after a gas fire broke out Wednesday.
Blackhorse Pub and Brewery is closed after a gas fire broke out Wednesday.(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - A fire has closed a brewery and pub in Clarksville. The Blackhorse Pub and Brewery made the following post to Facebook after a gas stove caught fire.

Our morning prep crew was making some beer cheese this morning at about 7:00 am when the gas range they were using...

Posted by Blackhorse Pub & Brewery-Clarksville on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the incident Wednesday morning. According to the post, it took hours to extinguish the fire including cutting a hole in the roof to spray water inside.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are on the scene at a commercial fire, downtown on Franklin St. Avoid the area! It is an active fire scene. The...

Posted by Clarksville Fire Rescue on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The business is unclear when they will be able to re-open. A Go Fund Me has been started to help support the employees in the meantime.

