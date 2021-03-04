Gas range fire closes brewery in Clarksville
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - A fire has closed a brewery and pub in Clarksville. The Blackhorse Pub and Brewery made the following post to Facebook after a gas stove caught fire.
The Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the incident Wednesday morning. According to the post, it took hours to extinguish the fire including cutting a hole in the roof to spray water inside.
No injuries have been reported.
The business is unclear when they will be able to re-open. A Go Fund Me has been started to help support the employees in the meantime.
