Advertisement

Kentucky Senate backs bill requiring schools to reopen

Kentucky state capitol
Kentucky state capitol(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has voted to require schools to reopen in-person instruction by late March. Senators passed the bill Wednesday.

The bill is potentially one step from going to the governor. The bill would require in-person classes resume by March 29. It returns to the House, which will consider Senate changes.

If the House accepts the changes, it could send the legislation to Gov. Andy Beshear. Under the bill, districts would need to offer, at least, a hybrid schedule where students attend in-person classes at least two days a week and classes are held at least four days a week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
Multi-vehicle wreck at Veterans Memorial and Gordon Avenue
Seven people transported to hospital after five vehicle wreck involving EMS in BG
Russellville PD need help identifying the individuals in this photo
Russellville Police Department needing assistance in identifying individuals
Raymond Keown
Not guilty plea entered for 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility
Warren County Schools
Bill allowing extra year of school clears Kentucky Senate

Latest News

HealthCare.gov offers subsidized private health insurance under the Obama-era Affordable Care...
Solid sign-ups for Biden’s new ‘Obamacare’ coverage offer
Media organizations oppose open-records restrictions
Media organizations oppose open-records restrictions
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
Sen. McConnell on House passage of spending bill
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right,...
McConnell says he would support Trump for president in 2024 if he gets the GOP nomination