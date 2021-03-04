Kroger server issues cause delay at COVID-19 vaccination sites

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you were at the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the old Sears building on Thursday, you might have noticed a delay.

Kroger says they had some technical issues which kept them from moving folks through as fast as normal. Once the issues were taken care of they were moving people through as fast as possible.

The governor said a server went down and if you were registered and were not able to get your vaccine you will still be able to get it.

