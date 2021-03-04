Morgantown factory Stratus Plastics expanding, bring 135 new jobs to region

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Stratus Plastics International, Inc., a plastics manufacturing company located in Morgantown, Kentucky, has announced their latest expansion project. In total, the facility will employee approximately 135 people. Around 40 of those employees will be hired immediately after being awarded additional production lines with a major automobile manufacturer. They will make essential plastic parts that will be used in automotive manufacturing and assembling processes.

“We are continuing to build a better Kentucky and a stronger economy for our families, and Stratus Plastics’ growth in Butler County is a prime example of that,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The significant increase in planned jobs since the company first announced this project demonstrates Kentucky’s strong support for manufacturers and our ability to help companies grow quickly. I appreciate the commitment of Stratus leaders to providing quality opportunities for Kentuckians.”

Stratus Plastics is located in a 165,000 SF building in Morgantown where they produce high quality injection molded products for the automotive and appliance industries as well as some consumer goods.

“We provide the highest quality plastic molded products. A high level of service and product consistency has been key to our line expansions with all our customers,” said Dave Kondracki, Plant Manager, Stratus Plastics.

Butler County offers businesses a wealth of strategic advantages from access to land and raw materials to a strong and dedicated workforce. Stratus Plastics saw these advantages when choosing to locate in Morgantown in 2017. Their decision to expand here four years later demonstrates that these assets are true advantages for manufacturers.

“We are proud of the work being done at Stratus Plastics and are looking forward to their continued growth in Morgantown. Expansions like these are critical for the economic growth and sustainability of our community,” said Billy Phelps, Mayor of Morgantown.

Stratus Plastics has invested millions into their Morgantown facility since its opening in 2017. They will begin hiring their first wave of additional employees in March of 2021. Stratus Plastics is an important part of the business communities in both Morgantown and the South Central Kentucky region.

“The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is committed to taking a regional approach to economic development. We support Morgantown’s efforts to help grow their existing businesses, like Stratus Plastics, and to attract new ones. We are here to provide resources to grow the South Central region’s economy. We win together and join Morgantown in celebrating the news of Stratus Plastics’ expansion,” said Ron Bunch, President, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

The total economic impact of the project will be more than $278M over the next ten years. Of this, the company is expected to spend $286,535 in local property taxes and more than $1.5M in occupational taxes. Their economic impact will include increased spending across all sectors, including: $623,507 on pensions, $474,498 on groceries, $434,480 on mortgages, $302,993 at restaurants, $314,427 buying vehicles, $205,806 at clothing retailers, and $362,227 on insurance.

Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed three economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $312.3M in capital investment and generating 533 new jobs for 2021.

