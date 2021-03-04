Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, March 4

MCHD
MCHD(MCHD)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, March 4, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 2 new cases of COVID-19.

The current case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 2,766 cases and are currently managing 71 active cases.

The department will be doing free COVID-19 testing on March 8, 2021 at Nelson Creek Baptist Church. Call 270-754-3200 for an appointment.

It is crucial that everyone in the community continue working together to combat community spread of this virus, #TeamMuhlenberg.

MCHD will continue working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

These individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County, however additional details about the about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wear a mask when you are with any person that does not live in your household, especially if you cannot maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning 6spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call:

1. Muhlenberg County Health Department for a mobile test site appointment or

2. Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or

3. Community Health Centers of Western Ky at 270-338-5777 or

4. Visit an urgent care center or

5. Contact your health care provider.

If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800- 722-5725, or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200.

Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD arrest Bowling Green man charged with rape
Police: Bowling Green massage therapist arrested on rape charge
Raymond Keown
Not guilty plea entered for 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility
Residents trapped at home after neighborhood floods in Warren County
Residents trapped at home after neighborhood floods in Warren County
Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
A man was rescued from high water in Hart County Wednesday afternoon.
Man transported to hospital after water rescue in Hart County

Latest News

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to contribute a...
Fauci presents his personal virus model to Smithsonian
Dr. Anthony Fauci interview
Bowling Green's Kroger vaccine regional site.
Kroger server issues cause delay at COVID-19 vaccination sites
Senate works on COVID relief amid security threat
Senate works on COVID relief amid security threat