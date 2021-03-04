Portion of Muhlenberg County under boil water advisory
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to Muhlenberg County Water District 3 there is a Boil Water Advisory for Hwy 431 N from Hwy 81 in South Carrollton to the McLean Co. line and includes all side roads except HWY 175 and Hwy 81.
The advisory is the result of a 6 inch water main break that occurred during the night.
They recommend you boil all drinking water for 5 minutes before drinking.
They will post to social media when the advisory has been lifted.
