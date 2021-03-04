Advertisement

Some rural areas hit hard with cancer deaths

Cancer claims millions of lives in the U.S. each year.
Cancer claims millions of lives in the U.S. each year.(KWCH)
By Jamie Grey
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Great Health Divide) - Cancer claims millions of lives in the U.S. each year. Access to treatment, preventative care and screenings is a unique hardship for some people in rural areas.

This map shows the mortality rate for all types of cancer combined.

Hover over counties to see the cancer deaths per capita.

Great Health Divide is an initiative addressing health disparities in the Mississippi Delta and Appalachia funded in part by the Google News Initiative.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD arrest Bowling Green man charged with rape
Police: Bowling Green massage therapist arrested on rape charge
Raymond Keown
Not guilty plea entered for 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility
Residents trapped at home after neighborhood floods in Warren County
Residents trapped at home after neighborhood floods in Warren County
Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
A man was rescued from high water in Hart County Wednesday afternoon.
Man transported to hospital after water rescue in Hart County