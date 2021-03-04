Advertisement

UK police won’t probe journalist over 1995 Diana interview

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police said Thursday that they will not launch a criminal investigation into the journalist Martin Bashir over his 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

The Metropolitan Police force said “no further action will be taken” over allegations Bashir used illegal subterfuge to get the interview.

Diana’s brother. Charles Spencer, has alleged that Bashir used false documents, including fake bank statements, and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview.

Police Commander Alex Murray said detectives had “carefully assessed” the allegations and sought advice from lawyers.

“Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations,” he said. “No further action will be taken.

“In this matter, as in any other, should any significant new evidence come to light we will assess it,” he added.

The BBC has begun its own investigation, led by a retired judge, into the circumstances surrounding the program.

The interview, in which Diana famously said “there were three of us in this marriage” — referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles —was watched by millions of people and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

Diana divorced from Charles in 1996 and died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was pursued by paparazzi. Charles married Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall, in 2005.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD arrest Bowling Green man charged with rape
Police: Bowling Green massage therapist arrested on rape charge
Raymond Keown
Not guilty plea entered for 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility
Residents trapped at home after neighborhood floods in Warren County
Residents trapped at home after neighborhood floods in Warren County
Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
A man was rescued from high water in Hart County Wednesday afternoon.
Man transported to hospital after water rescue in Hart County

Latest News

Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
Senate begins considering Democrats’ $1.9T virus relief bill
People gather at the main square after an earthquake in Larissa city, central Greece,...
Greece: ‘Surprise’ aftershock adds damage to quake-hit area
Dallas police said Thursday an officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder.
Dallas police officer charged with 2 counts capital murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes
A new report shows more people are getting hurt by some products found around the house,...
Report: Accidental injuries rise as people spend more time at home